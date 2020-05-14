Eleanor N. Ford, 91, of Sherrill, entered peacefully into eternal rest on May 13, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville. She was born on December 6, 1928 in Rome, NY, the daughter of Alexander and Mildred Teuscher Nelson. Eleanor spent most of her life in Rome and was a proud graduate of Rome Free Academy in 1946. She also lived in Constableville and most recently in Sherrill.On November 27, 1948, Eleanor married Arnold Ford at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Boonville. She worked many years as a bookkeeper at Davidson Chevrolet, the City of Rome and Turning Stone Casino. Following her retirement, she volunteered at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rome, where she was a parishioner. She also served as a Cub Scout Den Mother.Eleanor will be remembered for her love of family and friends, as well as for her dry wit. She led an active life and in recent years she was very much enjoyed the companionship of her neighbors, particularly during frequent luncheon dates.Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, parents and brother Clifford Nelson. Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law: Carl and Anell Ford of Canastota, granddaughter Lauren and Stephen Freiberger of Balston Lake, NY, grandson Alex Ford of Los Angeles, CA, great-grandchildren James and Ava Freiberger, sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Donald Cieri of Yorkville, sister Cara Soukup of Seminole, FL, sister-in-law Lorraine Nelson of Rome and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service with immediate family will be at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. Arrangements are under the supervision of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. In Eleanor’s memory, contributions may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 502 W. Chestnut St., Rome, NY 13440 or to the American Heart Association. The family is thankful for the kindness, friendship and quality care provided by the Crouse Community Center staff during Eleanor’s time there. For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-n-ford
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 14 to May 17, 2020.