WATERLOO - Elena Ignazzitto, 90, formerly of Oneida and Oneida Castle, died Tuesday, July 29, 2019 in the Huntington Living Center, where she had been a resident for the past six years.Funeral services will be held Monday, at a time to be announced, from St. Patrick’s Church, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Oneida Dispatch.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019