Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elena Ignazzitto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena Ignazzitto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena Ignazzitto Obituary
WATERLOO - Elena Ignazzitto, 90, formerly of Oneida and Oneida Castle, died Tuesday, July 29, 2019 in the Huntington Living Center, where she had been a resident for the past six years.Funeral services will be held Monday, at a time to be announced, from St. Patrick’s Church, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Oneida Dispatch.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.