Elizabeth (Beth) A. Botting, 89, passed away on January 31, 2020 at 12:40am at Sunrise of Dresher in Dresher, PA after a brief illness. Beth was born on March 4, 1930 in Oneida, NY to George and Josephine Ahrens.Growing up, Beth often visited her grandparents at the Hanford Mills in East Meredith, NY. She enjoyed many years of teaching at North School in Hermosa Beach, CA. Beth was the beloved wife of the late Bill, mother of three children (Carmon, John, and Susan), eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.As a 22 year resident of El Segundo, CA she enjoyed swimming weekly at the Plunge. After retiring to Pine Cove, CA she and her husband were fond of the many trips they took in their RV. They provided camp hosting services to many state parks in OR and WA. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-beth-a-botting
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020