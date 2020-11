ONEIDA-Elizabeth A. Warren, 89, died Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Healthcare, where she had been a resident for over five years.Funeral services, which are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, are incomplete. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.Oneida