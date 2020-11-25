1/
Elizabeth A. Warren
ONEIDA- Elizabeth A. “Betty” Warren, 89, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Healthcare, where she had been a resident since July of 2015. Born in Lackawanna County, July 18, 1931, she was the daughter of John A. and Bertha Marshall Warren. Moving to this area at the age of ten years, Betty was educated in local schools. Prior to her retirement, Betty was employed with the former Oneida City Hospital, which later became the Oneida Healthcare Center. Surviving are her eight nieces and their families, among locally are Melanie and Andrew Lopitz of Canastota, Melissa and Richard Krzal of East Thetford, Vermont and Jackie and Hans Stuy of Oneida. She was predeceased by her long-time companion, William Jones. Funeral services will be held privately, Wedneday, at the convenience of the family, in Crown Hill Memorial Park. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-a-warren

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
