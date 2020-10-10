ROME- On Sept. 23, 2020, Elizabeth "Betty" Baldigo Harrington passed away at the age of 84. Betty was born to Anthony and Mary Baldigo on May 31, 1936 in Rome, N.Y. She lived most of her life in Oneida before relocating and retiring to Sun City, Ariz., in early 2000. Betty worked for General Electric in Rome and completed her working career at Lockheed Martin in Syracuse. While in living in Oneida, Betty regularly attended mass at St. Patrick's church, often with her father. Betty was best known for her kind, compassionate, non-judgmental spirit, and her devotion to family and friends. Betty's selflessness, her quick smile and the twinkle in her eye are imprinted in our memories and shall never be forgotten. She leaves a void in our lives that is great and wide. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Mary. She is survived by her children, Kim Stine of Blossvale, N.Y., and Kerry Harrington and Karen Moe both of Phoenix, Ariz. Betty is also survived by her much loved sisters, Patricia Ferrara of Oneida and Deborah Newton of Rome, as well as grandchildren, Billy, Heather, Jimmy, Kaitlin, Kyle, and Maddie, plus great-grandchildren, Laney, Sidney, Jacob, Alex, Josh, and Bennett. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Phoenix memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, Ariz., 85027. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-baldigo-harrington