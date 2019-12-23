|
ONEIDA:Elizabeth D. “Liz” Houseman, 74, Peterboro Rd., died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence, following an extended illness.Born in Oneida on February 10, 1945, she was the daughter of Thomas and Madeline Graves Lanz. A lifelong resident of the Oneida, Liz was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1963. She married Douglas D. Houseman, in Oneida Castle, on March 20, 1964. He died April 19, 1998.Liz enjoyed sewing, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of the Cochran Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was a regular at the Tri Valley YMCA and had many friends. Liz was given the nickname “Mayor of Siloam” and was the neighborhood lifeguard.Surviving are her two daughters, Margaret (Regan) DeHaan and Mary (Billy Smith) Houseman, all of Canastota; her son, Keith ( Melinda) Houseman of Siloam; ; her two sisters, Geraldine Haskell of Oneida and Patricia Trost of North Carolina; her three brothers, Arthur (Pat) Lanz of Wampsville, Charles Lanz and Donald (Mary) Lanz, all of Oneida; her sister-in-law, Betty (Milt) Hollingsworth of Munnsville; her grandchildren Colby Kirk, Travis Kirk, Dylan Houseman, Ethan, Riley and Justin DeHaan; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, George, on January 31, 2013.Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Monday January 20th, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Kevin Bailey, officiating. Spring interment will be made in Oneida Castle Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 12 Noon to 2 PM, Monday. To leave words of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com . CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-d-liz-houseman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019