Elizabeth D. Houseman

Elizabeth D. Houseman Obituary
Elizabeth D. “Liz” Houseman, 74, Oneida., died Saturday, December 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Monday January 20th, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Kevin Bailey, officiating. Spring interment will be made in Oneida Castle Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 12 noon to 2 PM, Monday. To leave words of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
