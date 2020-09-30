1/1
Elizabeth Garrow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANASTOTA . . .Elizabeth M. “Lizzie” Garrow, 19, of 107 N. Main Street, Canastota, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.She was born on January 9, 2001, in Oneida, the daughter of Daniel Garrow and Samantha Rainwater.Lizzie has lived in Oneida and Canastota, attending the Oneida and Canastota schools.She enjoyed cooking, taking pictures, and crocheting, and loved being a mother, as well as spending time with her family and friends.Surviving are: her daughter, Annvoia Josephine Weismore; her mother and step-father, Samantha and Ronald Campbell of Oneida; her father, Daniel Garrow of Canastota; maternal grandmother, Gertrude Stephens of Virginia; paternal grandmother, Nancy Garrow of Canastota; three brothers, Daniel Lloyd of Georgia, Nicholas Lloyd of Munnsville, and Christopher Garrow of Canastota; two sisters, Emily Lloyd of Rome, and Melissa Bush of Canastota; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the New Beginnings Community Church, 227 Genesee Street, Wampsville, NY. Face coverings and social distancing are required. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota, NY. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota, NY 13032.In her memory, contributions may be made to the Annvoia Weismore Trust Fund, PO Box 343, Oneida, NY 13421, with envelopes available at the church. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-m-garrow

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved