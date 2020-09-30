Elizabeth Garrow

CANASTOTA . . .Elizabeth M. “Lizzie” Garrow, 19, of 107 N. Main Street, Canastota, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.She was born on January 9, 2001, in Oneida, the daughter of Daniel Garrow and Samantha Rainwater.Lizzie has lived in Oneida and Canastota, attending the Oneida and Canastota schools.She enjoyed cooking, taking pictures, and crocheting, and loved being a mother, as well as spending time with her family and friends.Surviving are: her daughter, Annvoia Josephine Weismore; her mother and step-father, Samantha and Ronald Campbell of Oneida; her father, Daniel Garrow of Canastota; maternal grandmother, Gertrude Stephens of Virginia; paternal grandmother, Nancy Garrow of Canastota; three brothers, Daniel Lloyd of Georgia, Nicholas Lloyd of Munnsville, and Christopher Garrow of Canastota; two sisters, Emily Lloyd of Rome, and Melissa Bush of Canastota; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Ca
lling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the New Beginnings Community Church, 227 Genesee Street, Wampsville, NY. Face coverings and social distancing are required. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota, NY. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota, NY 13032.In her memory, contributions may be made to the Annvoia Weismore Trust Fund, PO Box 343, Oneida, NY 13421, with envelopes available at the church. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-m-garrow