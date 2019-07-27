|
CANASTOTA - Mrs. Elizabeth Inez (Page) Wilsey, 91, of Augusta, GA, wife of the late Bertie E. Wilsey, II., entered into rest suddenly and peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019.She was born on April 11, 1928, in Shelby, NC, a daughter of the late Ambose Page and Novella (Rabb) Hayes.After she married, she moved to New York, where she lived for 26 years, retiring from Oneida Limited in Sherrill in 1988. She has lived in Georgia since 1989.Inez enjoyed cooking, gardening and was known for her “Special Christmas Candies”. Always a “tell me I can’t person”, she began riding motorcycles at the age of sixty-five.Surviving are: one son and his wife, Leonard L. Jr. and Rahui Wilsey of Augusta, GA; one daughter-in-law, Terau Wilsey, wife of Curtis; one sister and her husband, Melody and Bobby Hadden; five grandchildren, Timotio Wilsey, Elizabeth Wilsey, Ngatamaine Wilsey, Edward Wilsey, and Steven Wilsey; several great-grandchildren; and very special nieces, Pat Clayton and her husband, Byron, Beech Island, SC, and Ann Moyer and her companion, David Kaney, Langley, SC. Inez was predeceased by two sons, Bertie Wilsey, III, and Curtis Wilsey; one brother, Samuel Page; and a sister, Sammy Kay Watson. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Burial will be in Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, prior to the funeral, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. It has been requested that memorials be made to the Living Church of God. (www.lcg.org) J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.jhomerballfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-inez-wilsey
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 28, 2019