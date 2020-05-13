SHERRILL - Elizabeth J. Rolewicz Harrison, 80, Noyes Manor, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Rome, on October 15, 1939, she was the daughter of Henry and Mary Bandrowski Rolewicz. A lifelong resident of the area, Betty was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.Prior to her retirement, Betty was employed with Oneida Limited, Silversmiths. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed music, the excitement of a casino and most importantly spending time with her family.Surviving are her four children, Miriam and Thomas Cragg of Matthews, NC, Susan and Michael Patricia of Oneida, Deborah D’Armetta of Raleigh, NC and Micah and Carrie Weinstein of Wasilla, AK; her seven grandchildren, Joshua (Suzanne) Wilson, Micah (Becki) and Jacob Weinstein, Kimberly (Patrick) Goodman, Alison Patricia and her fiancé,, Nicholas Baxter, Steven Patricia and his girlfriend. Alexia Cooper and Emily D’Armetta; her three great-grandchildren, Noah, Evelyn and Julia; her sister, Mary Havener of Durhamville; her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Bonnie Rolewicz of Cornelius, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Bill Rolewicz and her sister, Joyce Rolewicz. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth’s celebration of life will be held at future date from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Wanderers Rest, Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-j-rolewicz-harrison
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.