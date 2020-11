Or Copy this URL to Share

ONEIDA- Elizabeth J. Smith, 89, a resident of the Oneida Towers, died Nov. 4, 2020 at the Extended Care Facility, Oneida, N.Y., after a short illness. There are no calling hours or funeral service. The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100



