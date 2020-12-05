PLANO, TEXAS– Elizabeth (Betty) J. Vaughan, 85, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at RLG Dignified Living of Plano, Texas, where she had recently been a resident. Born on June 14, 1935, she was the daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth Barbano Tomeo. Betty attended and graduated from Rome Free Academy. She married James Clawson on May 19, 1956 and together they had four children. Over the years, Betty worked as a Secretary/Administrative Assistant and lived in New York, California and then made Texas her permanent home, where she met and married her husband, David Vaughan. Surviving besides her husband David, are her two daughters, Lori Clawson Orr (Mitch) and Julie Clawson York (Bill) of California; her sons, Kenneth Clawson (Linda) of Montana and Harold Clawson (Leisa Reed) of New York; her stepson Christopher Vaughan (Angie) of Texas and their six children; fourteen grandchildren, Alissa Roser, Brian York, Mitchell Orr, Jr., Anthony (Tony) Orr, Kenneth Clawson, Jr (Kenny), Cara Sutherland, Amber Arias, Daniel York, Morgan Redeker, Elizabeth (Libby) York, Kevin Clawson, Stacy Clawson, Matthew Clawson and Alex Clawson; twenty three great-grandchildren; her sister, Frances Eychner (Frank Fanelli) of Clinton, NY; her brother, Robert (Darryl) Tomeo of Fairport, NY; her sisters-in-law Melissa (Todd) Smith and Sarah Vaughan and their families of Texas; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A family graveside service will be held in Bogata, Texas on a date and time to be determined. A Celebration of Life will be held in upstate New York in the summer of 2021. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Linah, Fortune and Stella at RLG Dignified Living of Plano, and the nursing staff from BridgeLight Hospice, especially Charity and Bryan, for their kind and compassionate care of Betty. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RLG Dignified Living, 2816 Tallahassee Court, Plano, Texas, 75074. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-j-vaughan