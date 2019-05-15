|
|
Mrs. Elizabeth Jane (Betty) (Johnson) Burton, was born on July 20, 1943, to the late Floyd and Hazel Johnson in Lebanon, New York. She passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2019, in Lakeland, Florida with family by her side.Elizabeth attended school in Knoxboro and graduated from Madison High School. Elizabeth was the loving wife to the late Cleve Burton Sr.During Elizabeth's younger years she worked as a server at the Boat Restaurant in Vernon, then worked at the Walmart in Oneida, New York before retiring in 2005. After retirement she moved to Florida, enjoyed keeping up with grandkids, playing bingo and rooting for Jeff Gordon.She is preceded in death by her husband Cleve Burton Sr., one brother Leon Johnson, and one sister Margorie Peck. Elizabeth is survived by 5 sons: David (Carol), William, Paul, Cleve Jr., Patrick (Jessica), and one daughter Constance Dunham. As well as 3 brothers, two sisters, and several grand and great-grandchildren. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-jane-johnson-burton
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 16, 2019