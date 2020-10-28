Elizabeth Tornatore

WAMPSVILLE - Betty Tornatore, 81, formerly of Daniels Drive, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome, where she had been a resident for the last five years. Born in Hudson, N.Y., on April 18, 1939, she was the daughter of Samuel and Elizabeth Rundell McComb. A resident of this area for over 60 years, Betty was a graduate of Ichabod Crane Central High School. She married Anthony “Tony” M. Tornatore in Whitelaw on Dec. 2, 1978. Mr. Tornatore died on Oct. 15, 2018. Prior to her retirement, Betty was employed at Cazenovia College as an administrator and typing instructor and was also employed by General Electric. She was a member of the church Choral Society, where she found her love of singing from a young age. Her beautiful voice delighted the staff at The Grand. She loved children, and later in life became a caregiver for young children. Betty had an independent spirit and so loved cars and driving. She also enjoyed visiting with family and friends all across the state. Surviving are her two daughters, Sally (Rick Schram) McCarthy of Doraville, Ga., and Lisa (Dan Schwartz) Tornatore of Watertown, Mass.; three sons, Dennis (Donna) McCarthy of Solvay, Fred McCarthy of Homer, and Michael McCarthy of Clay; her step-daughter, Christina (Peter) DeFazio of Cleveland; her step-son, Antonio “TJ” (Donna) Tornatore of Canastota; her brother, Joseph (Camille) McComb of Kinderhook; her sister Sally (Wayne) Heimroth of Niverville; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; a brother, Samuel McComb; a sister Mary Anne Snyder; a brother-in-law William Snyder; and two stepdaughters, Linda Cheatham and Debra Sgarlata. Funeral services will be held Saturday, at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro St. Canastota, with the Reverend Donna Chapman, officiating. Interment will be made in Whitelaw Cemetery. There will be no public hours of visitation. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 Kirkpatrick Rd., Syracuse, N.Y., 13204. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. campbell-dean.com
CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-tornatore