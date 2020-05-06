Ellen Mary Brownell Degner of Lake Worth, Florida passed away April 8, 2020. She was born July 7, 1953 in Oneida, New York to Thomas and Connie Brownell. She was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Brownell and her parents. She leaves behind a sister, Kathleen Brownell Jackson from West Virginia, a daughter, Elicha Michelle Degner and grandson Drake Edward from Colorado, a lifelong companion Dave Robbins and several nieces and nephews.



