NEW HARTFORDEloise Hall Watherston Latino, departed this life on October 10, 2019. Born on April 3, 1921 in Marcellus, NY, she was the only child of Scottish immigrants, the late Thomas and Margaret (Waldie) Watherston. She graduated as valedictorian from Marcellus High in 1938, earned a secretarial degree from CCBI in Syracuse and a Bachelors Degree in Education from SUNY Cortland in 1944. Eloise was renowned for her skill at the piano, as a soloist and as an accompanist while at Cortland StateShe married Joseph Latino on July 7, 1945 and they began a life together in Patchogue, Long Island, later moving to Northport, LI where she resided for 50 years. In 2000, she moved to Oneida, NY to be near her daughter, Virginia. She had been a resident of the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford for the past 6½ years.Eloise was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church, becoming an active member of the church choirs and activities of the churches in Marcellus, Northport, and Oneida. She valued the deep friendships of all the people in each congregation she belonged to. She found lifelong joy in music – playing the piano, going to the opera, the symphony, musical theatre, and singing in choral groups until she was 90.She enjoyed reading the New York Times and doing crossword puzzles. She loved playing cards, especially bridge. Eloise was known for her green thumb, finding great satisfaction in her gardens and plants. She practiced yoga for 25 years – well into her 80’s. She loved entertaining and welcoming people into her immaculate home. She loved blue skies, puffy clouds, Tchaikovsky’s 6th Symphony, Debussy’s Claire De Lune, and the Faure Requiem.Besides her parents, Eloise was predeceased by her husband, Joe, in 1991; her son, Robert, in 2011; her brother-in-law, Ralph Latino, in 1991. Left to remember her are her daughter and son-in-law, Virginia and Kenneth Drake, Clinton NY; her granddaughter, Vanessa Drake, Raleigh, NC; her grandson, Thomas (Leanne) Drake and their children, Joseph, Bethany and Braden Drake, Ashburn, VA; her sister-in-law, Louise Latino, Poughkeepsie NY and Louise’s children Paul, John, Mary and Kathy. Other survivors include two daughters, Judith Paluck and Janet Passineau; four grandsons, Kevin (Amy) Latino, Brian, Douglas and Gregory Passineau; three great-grandsons, Zachary and Jacob Latino and Benjamin Passineau.Virginia wishes to express her deep gratitude to the nursing staff, aides and volunteers at the Presbyterian Home for the genuine love shown to Eloise while she lived there – their kindness, care and concern for her every day was remarkable.In honor of Eloise, donations may be made to the Music & Worship Fund at First Presbyterian Church (304 Broad Street, Oneida NY 13421) or to the Activities Office at the First Presbyterian Home, New Hartford (P.O. Box 1144, 4290 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford NY 13413).A celebration of Eloise Latino’s life will be held in Spring 2020. Burial will follow in Northport Rural Cemetery on Long Island.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/eloise-latino
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019