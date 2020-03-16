|
Vernon: Elsie Marie Richmond Brown, age 91, of Vernon passed away peacefully in the Lutheran Home of Central New York, in Clinton on Sunday, March 15, 2020.She was born on January 21, 1929 in Munnsville, New York, a daughter of the late Earl W. and Hazel (Robinson) Richmond and was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley Central School.On July 31, 1948 Elsie Marie and Robert Wilfred Brown were united in marriage and shared that loving union over thirty-one years together until Robert’s death on March 22, 1980.Prior to her retirement in 1967 Elsie was employed with Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School Food Service as middle school cafeteria cashier for many years in Verona, NY and in earlier years, Elsie was a secretary employed with Uebler’s in Vernon, NY.In her spare time Elsie enjoyed gardening, (she loved her flowers), playing cards, camping, traveling, bowling and spending time with her family.Surviving are one son, Douglas R. Brown (wife Ann) of Dolores, Colorado, four daughters Janice E. Collins (husband Kevin) of Munnsville, NY, Joyce L. Albro (husband Ronald) of Forestport, NY, Beverly M. Roberts (husband Arthur) of Waterville, NY and Wendy L. Morris (husband Todd) of Munnsville, NY. One sister Isabel Scheid of Canastota, NY, grandchildren Samantha, Mitchell, Scott, Michael, Julie, Jessica, Chad, James, Arthur, Jennifer, McKayla, Robert, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Brown, one brother Harold Richmond of Vernon, NY three sisters Shirley Leslie of Oneida, NY, Alice Hoffman of Vernon, NY, Doris DeFrees of Oneida, NY and special companion William Dibble of Vernon, NY.There will be no calling hours at the request of the family.Donations in memory of Elsie may be sent to Vernon United Methodist Church, 5230 W. Seneca Street, Vernon, NY 13476. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elsie-marie-richmond-brown
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020