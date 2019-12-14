Home

Elsin Ruth Talentino Collins

Elsin Ruth Talentino Collins, 87, of Valatie, NY, passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany, NY after a long illness, surrounded by family. Born January 30, 1932 in Oneida, NY, she was the eldest daughter of Victor and Hilda Talentino. Elsin had lived in the Oneida NY area most of her life until moving to Tucson Arizona in the 1980 ‘s. Elsin was a homemaker and enjoyed many hobbies including playing cards, traveling, clogging, singing, ukulele, and basket weaving. Survivors include her son, Kenneth Collins (Cheryl) of Stafford, NY and daughter Christine Iselo (Pete) of Bangor,PA , Six grandchildren, Neal Schneider (Heidi) of Oneida, NY, Christine and Jennifer Wood of Valatie, NY, Ryan Collins (Lancy) of Cortland, NY, Brianne Harlow (Rob) of Valley Cottage, NY, Peter Jacob Iselo of Bangor ,PA and six beautiful great grandchildren. Elsin’s brother Arnold Talentino (Win) of Cortland, NY , her sister Delphine (Nina) Kryzak and” leetle brother” Tom of Altamont, NY and many nieces and nephews. Elsin was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Collins, son Timothy Collins and daughter Deborah Wood Zanin. There are no calling hours or funeral services as per her wishes. A celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date. She will be buried in the Verona Cemetery in Verona NY. Arrangements with the Raymond E.Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, NY. For anyone who wishes, donations can be made in Elsin’s honor to Circles of Mercy, 11 Washington Avenue Rensselaer, NY 12144. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elsin-ruth-talentino-collins
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
