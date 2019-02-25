Home

HAMILTON: Eric D. Ferris, 43, of Madison Lane, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.He was born September 16, 1975 in Fort Hood, TX, a son of Dale Ferris and Opal D. Mullenax Palmer and was a graduate of Herman DeKalb High School. He had worked at SUNY, Caton, Colgate University and, most recently for Magro’s in Hamilton. Eric was an avid sports fan whose favorites were the New England Patriots, NASCAR and Syracuse University Basketball.Surviving are his mother and step-father, Opal and Kevin Palmer of Morrisville; father and step-mother, Dale and Jean Ferris of Hubbardsville; step-grandparents, Ed and Gail Palmer of Eaton; step-brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Jessica Palmer of Morrisville, and their daughter, Kaelyn; many aunts, uncles and cousins.A celebration of Eric’s life will be held at 2pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Lebanon Federated Church, 1494 Billings Hill Rd., Lebanon, NY.Interment is private at the convenience of his family.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com  Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. œ http://www.lastingmemories.com/eric-d-ferris
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
