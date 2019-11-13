|
DURHAMVILLE:Erica M. Kimes, 54, of Jug Point Road, passed away on November 9, 2019, at home unexpectedly, from heart complications.Born in Groton, Connecticut on July 4, 1965, she was the daughter of Keenan and Karen Ricci Splitt. A resident of Durhamville since 1986, relocating from Texas, Erica was a graduate of Fairfield High School in California and attended Morrisville College. She married Jeffrey T. Kimes in Texas on August 5, 1983.Erica was currently employed by Oneida Health in the Intensive Care Unit as a monitor technician. She was a great mom and a wonderfulwife and served seven years, eight months in the United States Air Force as a medical service technician. She received multiple awards and decorations such as the Air Force Commendation Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. She was honorably discharged from the USAF as a Staff Sergeant in September of 1990.Surviving besides her husband Jeffrey are: three daughters and one son-in-law, Autumn and Spencer Garry of Oswego and Sierra Kimes and JeriLeigh Kimes, both of Syracuse; one brother, Paul Uhlig of Florida; one sister, Veronica Uhlig of Newark, three nephews, Lucas Uhlig, Nick Jennings and Jake Hogan and two nieces, Marley Jennings and Mackenzie Hogan.A celebration of life will be held Saturday from 12-3 PM at the American Legion, Sylvan Beach. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Furever After Rescue, 5556 Taormina Drive, Clay NY 13041. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019