ONEIDA - Ernest M. Rossi, Jr., 92, Creek Road, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Crouse Community Center, where he had been a patient for the past two months.Born in Canastota, on December 25, 1927, he was the son of Ernest M. and Antoinetta Patterelli Rossi, Sr. A lifelong resident of this area, Ernie attended Canastota schools and resided in Chittenango for many years. He married Dorothea Saamer in St. Joseph's Church, Oneida, on November 27, 1948. She died on December 20, 2011.Prior to his retirement, Ernie was employed with the Carrier Corporation and previously with the former Henney Motors in Canastota. A veteran of World War II, enlisting at the age of seventeen, he served with the United States Army in the Pacific Theatre.Ernie was a communicant of St. Agatha's Church, a longtime member and honorary member of the Chittenango Fire Department, where he served as a firefighter and emergency medical technician and was awarded, "The Fireman of the Year" Award. While at Carrier, he also served as one of the factory's EMTs and he had a great love for hunting and fly fishing.Surviving are his two sons, E. Michael Rossi III of Stanley, North Carolina and Mark R. Rossi, Sr and his companion, Lynn Wilcox of Oneida; his grandchildren, Mark R. (Kari) Rossi II, Stephanie (Robert) Maiura, E. Michael (Ramona) Rossi IV, Nicole Marland and Richard M. (Nicole) Rossi; his great-grandchildren, Avah, Alex, Nico, Abby, Alexis and Anthony; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Ernie's Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a date and time to be announced in St.Agatha's Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020