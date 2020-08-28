1/1
Esther R. Sorrell
SHERRILL- Esther R. Sorrell, 90, 224 Betsinger Road, formerly of Kay Circle, Canastota, died late Wednesday evening, Aug. 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Grand Isle, Vt., on Oct. 4, 1929, she was the daughter of Theodore and Mary Elizabeth Way Blow. A resident of Central New York for the past 63 years, moving from Vermont, Esther was a graduate of Grand Isle High School and received her nurses training in Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, Vt. Her husband, Herbert Sorrell, died in 1996 Prior to her retirement in 2000, with 20 years of service, Esther was employed with the former Oneida City Hospital. She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and was a former member of the Women of the Moose, Oneida Chapter #272 and Ladies of the Owls, Oneida Nest #1606.Surviving are her three daughters, Jeanne (Peter Blucher) Mitchell and Penelope (Gerard Cesario) Sorrell, all of Canastota and Sheila (Scott) Hoffmeister of Sherrill; her foster children, Norine Fields and Liz (James) Backus, all of Canastota; her sisters, Eleanor (Arthur) Goodrich of Grand Isle, Vermont and Irene (Phil) Bregonzio of Torrington, Conn.; eight grandchildren,20 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Lance Mitchell and a foster son, Franklin Seaton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, at the convenience of the family, from Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. There are no public hours of visitation. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/esther-r-sorrell

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
