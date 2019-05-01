|
Ethel Finch Cheeseman, 74, of Rome died Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born December 14, 1944 in the Town of Vienna the daughter of Gladys Wickham. On August 26, 1961 she married Arthur L. Finch. He died February 9, 1992. She married William Cheeseman. He died in 1997. Ethel was employed at the American Legion Post # 1153, Sylvan Beach and the Basement Waterproofing Company, Inc. of Rome. She loved fishing and hunting as well as Bingo with Jackie and Peg. Ethel also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who called her Grandma FiFi. Ethel was a member of American Legion Post #1153 Auxiliary.She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Tony Grago; three sons and daughters-in-law, Arty and Lana Finch, Jay and Terri Finch, and Terry (Red) and Sue Finch; a sister, Peggy Hilts; a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Sue Wickham; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by six sisters and six brothers.Graveside services will be held at Fish Creek Landing at a time to be announced. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post # 1153, 703 Clifford Ave., Sylvan Beach, NY 13157. Arrangements by Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home for Funerals, Inc., 210 W. Court St., Rome.You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy online at www.princeboydhyatt.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ethel-finch-cheeseman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 2, 2019