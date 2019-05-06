|
Lakeland, Florida: Ethel Trew, 84, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on April 28, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.She was born on November 1, 1934 in Solsville, N.Y. , the daughter of Elmer and Gertrude (Peckham) Jipson.She graduated from Madison Central School in 1952. She was of the Methodist faith.She resided in Oneida for many years and was a retired bookkeeper for F.W. Woolworth Co. in Oneida, N.Y.In 1983, she and her husband retired in Lakeland, Florida.She is pre-deceased by her husband, Albert. She is survived by her sister, Betty Grow, of Bouckville, N.Y. and two nephews, Wayne Penner of Buffalo, N.Y. and Brian Penner of North Carolina. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ethel-trew
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 7, 2019