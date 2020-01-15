|
|
CANASTOTA:Eugene A. Bertolero, 84, of South Park Street, passed away on January 14, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital.Born in Canastota on March 23, 1935, he was the son of Joseph and Catherine Ponto Bertolero. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Gene was educated in Canastota Central School. He married Mildred Gray in Canastota on September 12, 1964.Prior to his retirement, Gene was employed for the past fifteen years with the Canastota Central School District as a part time custodian. He had previously been employed with the Village of Canastota with the Department of Recreation where he lined sports fields and also, with the Carrier Corporation where he had been employed for thirty-five years.Gene was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church, where he served as an usher. He enjoyed Lionel trains and watching and playing sports of all kinds. Gene was an active softball player until the age of 81. He was a part of the Canastota Football program’s “chain gang” and followed the team and their progress. Gene was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and the New York Mets. He also enjoyed bowling, a hobby he had for more than seventy years, and was a thirty-six year member of the former Moose Club in Oneida.Surviving besides his wife Mildred are: two sisters, Josephine Cookinham of Brewerton and Frances Hart of Indiana; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Carmen and Cynthia Bertolero of Canastota and Marian Fitzgerald of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Joseph Bertolero in January 2009 and two brothers, John Bertolero and Dominick Bertolero, who died in infancy.Funeral services will be held 9:30AM Monday, January 20, 2020, from St. Agatha’s Church, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032, on Sunday from 1-4PM. Contributions may be made to Greater Lenox Ambulance Service or to the Canastota Volunteer Fire Department. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/eugene-a-bertolero
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020