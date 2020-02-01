|
CANASTOTA . . .Eugene Henderson, 91, of Zephyrhills, FL, and a former Canastota resident, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side, following a lengthy illness.He was born on June 22, 1928, in Clockville, the son of the late E. Clayton and Anna (Merithew) Henderson.Eugene attended the Stockbridge schools, serving in the National Guard and later in the US Army during the Korean War.He was a truck driver for many years at various companies in the area, retiring from Gray Syracuse in Chittenango in 1993 as a welder.Eugene enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing Bingo, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the former Loyal Order of Moose in Oneida for many years, and was currently a member of the Grace Church of the Assemblies of God in Zephyrhills.Eugene married Charlotte Cook on December 8, 1979, in the Methodist Church in Canastota.Surviving besides his wife, Charlotte, are: one daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Edward Murray of Oswego; one step granddaughter; two step great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Esther Rousseau, and Sandy Curto; two nieces, Sandra Butler and Bob Hollenbeck, and GayAnn Bennett; five nephews, Rick and Lisa Risley, Duane and Kathy Risley, Steven and Laney Risley, Kenneth and Michelle Bennett, and Joseph and Carlos Curto; as well as several cousins. Eugene was predeceased by his sister, Wava Coral; his brother, Marvin Henderson; and four nephews, Scott Henderson, Charlie Risley, Greg Risley, and Ronald McEathron.Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota in the Spring. Local arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eugene-henderson
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020