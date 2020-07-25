CANASTOTA- Eugene K. “Butch” Drugg, 65, of Wilson Avenue, passed away early Thursday morning, July 23, 2020, in the Francis House, Syracuse, where he had been a resident for the past three weeks, after battling cancer for two and one half years. Born in Salamanca on May 10, 1955, he was the son of Melvin Waite and Marion J. Drugg. A resident of Oneida and Canastota since 1988, Butch was a graduate from high school in Salamanca. He married Marlene Whitson in Pennsylvania on August 6, 1988. Prior to his retirement, Butch was a truck loader for Hershey’s Ice Cream and for the 30 years prior, was a process engineer. He had formerly been employed by Thermold and Syracuse Plastics. Butch enjoyed golfing at Casolwood Golf Club and bowled in various leagues in the area. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and especially his bonfires. Butch was heavily involved with the annual golf benefit the “Dougmeister” for the past ten years, that was held in honor of his good friend. He was both a Buffalo Bills and a Yankees fan. Butch was of the Catholic faith. Surviving besides his wife Marlene are: one son, Jared (Nicole) Drugg of Liverpool; one daughter, Sarah (Brian) Emerson of Oneida; two sons, Charles (Kristi) Shaw of Georgia and Andrew (Rachel) Shaw of Canastota; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild and another on the way; three sisters, Betty (Mike) St. Clair of Limestone, Patty (Rick) Weber of Olean and Linda (Bobby) Rail of Little Valley; one brother, Bill (Elizabeth) Waite of Virginia; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jack) Morrow, Sherry (Jack) Morrison, Susie (Mike) Burrell all of Elmira, Shelly (Bill) VanWagner of Tennessee and Kathy (Chris) Brand of Poconos, Pa.; brothers-in-law, George (Wendy) Whitson, Mike Whitson and Jerry Whitson, all of Elmira; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota with the Reverend Tony Tosti, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service. We ask that facial coverings be worn and social distancing practices observed during this time. Contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, N.Y., 13088 or to Roswell Park at Oneida Oncology, 604 Seneca Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
