Verona - Evelyn C. (Pawlikowski) Beecher, age 91, of Oatman Road passed away peacefully early Thursday morning October 10, 2019 in the Abraham House of Rome with her loving family at her side. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday October 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church with Rev. Edmund Castronovo is officiating. Burial will follow in Rathbunville Cemetery, Verona, New York. In memory of Evelyn please send donations to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington Street, Rome, NY, 13440 or Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be sent maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Vernon, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/evelyn-c-pawlikowski-beecher
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019