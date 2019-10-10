Home

Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
23 FRONT ST
Vernon, NY 13476
(315) 829-2626
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Evelyn C. (Pawlikowski) Beecher

Evelyn C. (Pawlikowski) Beecher Obituary
Verona - Evelyn C. (Pawlikowski) Beecher, age 91, of Oatman Road passed away peacefully early Thursday morning October 10, 2019. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday October 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church with Rev. Edmund Castronovo is officiating. Burial will follow in Rathbunville Cemetery, Verona, NY. Online condolences may be sent maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Vernon, NY
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
