Verona - Evelyn C. (Pawlikowski) Beecher, age 91, of Oatman Road passed away peacefully early Thursday morning October 10, 2019. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday October 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church with Rev. Edmund Castronovo is officiating. Burial will follow in Rathbunville Cemetery, Verona, NY. Online condolences may be sent maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Vernon, NY
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019