Vernon Center-Evelyn I. Clinch, age 83, of Potash Hill Road passed away early Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019 in the Oneida Healthcare Center. She was born on February 9, 1936 in Oriskany Falls, New York a daughter of the late Harold and Lillian (Henty) McLain and was a graduate of Oriskany Falls School. On August 15, 1954 Evelyn and Howard L. Clinch Jr. were united in marriage in the Augusta Presbyterian Church and have shared that loving union of over sixty-four years together. Evelyn was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family, watching the cardinals fly around her yard, tending to her flower beds and yard; and reading. She was a member of the Vernon Center Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.Surviving are her husband, Howard L. Clinch Jr, two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey (Karen) Clinch of Vernon Center and Glen (Teri) Clinch of Sumter, SC, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Gerry Clinch of Vernon Center, brother Merton McLain of GA, sister Helen of Fl., sister-in-law, Norma McLain and several nieces and nephews.Evelyn was predeceased by her son Gregory Clinch, grandson, Alan Clinch, brother Clifton McLain and sister Wilma Bean. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 at the Malecki Funeral Home, 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. immediately following calling hours at the funeral home. Burial will be Monday April 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in Vernon Center Cemetery, College Hill Road, Vernon Center, NY.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019