More Obituaries for EVELYN SCHMIDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN J. SCHMIDT

EVELYN J. SCHMIDT Obituary
CONSTANTIA- Evelyn J. Schmidt, 89, died Saturday March 28th, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family after suffering a brief illness. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, funeral services and will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date, most likely in August. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nirelli Cancer Endowment of Upstate Hospital, 186 Canal St. Canastota, NY 13032. www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020
