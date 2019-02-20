|
Oneida---Everett E. "Sonny" Bortle, 73, formerly of Morgan Road, Oneida, died peacefully on Monday evening, February 18, 2019, in the Presbyterian Home for Central New York where he had been a resident since September 27, 2017.Everett was born on May 26, 1945, in Oneida, the son of Everett E. and Elsie Seamons Bortle Sr. A lifelong resident of the area, he attended the Oneida Schools.For many years, Everett was a self-employed dump truck operator and in his later years, he was a driver for Lanz Construction in Vernon Center.Everett enjoyed driving and tinkering with old cars, trucks and lawn mowers. Surviving are his daughter, Wendy (William) Dishman, of Taberg; one brother, Harry "Bud" (Judy) Caswel,l of Oneida; one sister, Patricia (David) Behr, of Oneida; his two former wives, Joyce Weaver of Taberg and Ann Salm, of Sherrill; and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by 2 brothers, George Caswell and Edward Bortle and two sisters, Josephine Piersall and Marie Schon.Graveside services will be held privately in the spring in the family plot at Glenwood Cemetery. Friends are invited and may call from 5-7 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main Street, Oneida.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019