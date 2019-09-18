|
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Florice Kline Sanderson, 90, formerly of Kenwood Avenue, Oneida, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.Born in Oneida, on March 9, 1929, she was the daughter of Harry and Harriet Bishopp Kline. Florice was a 1946 graduate and class valedictorian of the Morrisville-Eaton High School and a graduate of the Albany State Teachers College, Class of 1950. She married James L. Sanderson on February 17, 1951 in Christ Church, United Methodist, Sherrill. Mr. Sanderson died on December 4, 1986.Prior to her retirement, Florice taught fourth grade at the Mc Allister Elementary School in Sherrill for twenty-five years. She volunteered for the League of Women Voters and the Munson-Williams-Proctor Institute Museum in Utica.Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Annette Sanderson Bieseker and Fred of Indianapolis, Indiana and Claire Sanderson Hanna and Richard of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her granddaughter, Emily Biesecker and her husband, Will Fries of Portland, Oregon; her niece, Jeanine Parkhurst Nogawa and her husband, James of Honolulu, Hawaii; and her two nephews, James Parkhurst and his wife, Kyra of Strongsville, Ohio and Alan Parkhurst of Medina, Ohio. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Curtis Kline.Graveside services will be held 11 AM, Wednesday (September 25, 2019) at the family plot in Oneida Community Cemetery, with the Reverend Kurt Johnson, officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/florice-kline-sanderson
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019