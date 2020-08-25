Canastota, NY – Mr. Floyd L. Jaquin Jr., age 89, of Canastota, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Oneida Health Extended Care Facility. Born in the Town of Lenox on December 25, 1930, Floyd was the son of the late Floyd L., Sr. and Catherine (Weimer) Jaquin.



He was raised and educated in Canastota, where he graduated with the class of 1950. A proud U.S. Navy Veteran, Floyd served during the Korean War. On June 9, 1956, in Whitelaw Presbyterian Church, he was wed to Esther Kincaid. Mr. Jaquin began his working career at A.W. Kincaid Well Drilling, Inc. and was also a diesel mechanic and hydraulic specialist. After his retirement, he worked as a mechanic for Mohawk Valley Oil. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, birdwatching, driving his golf cart, and lawn mowing on his John Deere Tractor. As a member of the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church, he served as trustee and was on the building committee. He loved being a "roadie" for the Whitelaw Ringers of Praise, Handbell Choir.



Floyd is survived by his wife, Esther; two daughters and a son-in-law, Catherine and Michael Getty, and Tamara S. Leggett all of Canastota; six grandchildren, Aaron Leggett, Brentan Leggett, Catherine and Matthew Woodard, Amanda and Kevin DiGaspari, Jennifer Getty and Michael James Getty; three great-grandchildren, Ryan Woodard, Lucas Woodard, and Emma DiGaspari; and a step-brother, Dale Jaquin of Canastota. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Pete J. Leggett; his step-sister, Sharon Simmons; and his beloved canine companion Lucy.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a grave side service at Whitelaw Cemetery with military honors on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 4PM. In keeping with CDC and NYS guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Floyd's memory may be made to Whitelaw Presbyterian Church, 3085 Whitelaw Road West, Canastota, NY, 13032 or Pete's Place at Canastota Public Library, 102 W. Center St., Canastota, NY, 13032. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, 201 James St. Canastota, NY, 13032.

