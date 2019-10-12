|
|
CANASTOTA: Frances A. Tornatore, 92, formerly of Roberts Street, Canastota, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, under the care of Hospice at Claremont Nursing Home, Carlisle, PA, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Utica, on April 6,1927, the daughter of the late Joseph Tavernese and Frances (Montura) Tavernese.Frances lived in Canastota most of her life, attending the Canastota schools, and was a member of St. Agatha 's Church.She married Samuel J. "Fat" Tornatore on February 1, 1947. Sam died on January 9, 2004.Frances was a pleasant, kind, fun and loving woman who always had a smile for everyone, and most precious to her was her family.She had many talents and interests, always active. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, baking, quilting, painting, bird watching, decorating, bowling, reading, and more. She was a beautiful person, easy to love, and a joy to be in her company.Surviving are: three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Tornatore and Ray Patterson of Haleiwa, Hawaii, Janet Tornatore Conner of Canastota, and Shirley and Eudell Bivens of Dillsburg, PA; her siblings, Joseph (Dolores) Tavernese of Chittenango, and Angelo "John" (Linda) Tavernese of Chittenango; three grandchildren, Benjamin (Tara) Bivens, April (Jesse) Gill, and Nicholas (Kayla) Conner; six great grandchildren, Kade, Kameron, and Kourtney Bivens, Violet and Vivian Gill, and Carter Conner; as well as several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Frances was preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard and Dorothy Tavernese, and Frank and Rita Tavernese.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Agatha's Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY, where a funeral mass will be held. The Rev. William A. Mesmer will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agatha's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 18th from 3 to 7 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Inc., PO Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032, or to St. Agatha's Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-a-tornatore
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019