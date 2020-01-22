|
|
WHITELAW . . .Frances A. Hertel, 95, of 8650 Hertel Road, Canastota, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home in the care of Hospice, following a short illness.She was born on December 20, 1924, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Claud and Ethel (White) Pindar Dailey.Frances lived in the Whitelaw area most of her life, graduating from Canastota High School in 1942.Together with her husband, Erwin, they ran a family dairy farm in Whitelaw for 45 years, retiring in 1980.Frances was a lifelong member of the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church and the New York State Grange.She married Milton “Erwin” Hertel on June 26, 1943, in Canastota, and they enjoyed 45 years together, until his death on June 12, 1988.Surviving are: one daughter, Elaine Jamison of Linwood and Gene Nowack of Churchville; one son and daughter-in-law, Claude, Sr. and Terry Hertel of Whitelaw; a daughter-in-law, Mary Hertel of Oneida; one sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Thomas Reynolds of Walworth; five grandchildren, Wayne B. “Chip” and Joann Hertel, Robert Hertel, Claude, Jr. “CJ” Hertel, Cassondra and Eric Renfer, and Margaret and Brooke Connell; four great grandchildren, Danielle, Mackenzie, Eric, and Gabriella; as well as great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Erwin; her son Wayne Hertel; and her brother, Vernon Pindar.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Pastor Donna Chapman of the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church will officiate. Burial will be in Whitelaw Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.In her memory contributions may be made to the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church, 3085 Whitelaw Road West, Canastota, NY 13032, or to Hospice of Central New York, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-a-hertel
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020