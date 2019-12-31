Home

Frances M. Streeter, 82, of Morrisville, NY passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility.She was born July 19, 1937 in Hamilton, NY, a daughter of Kip and Louise Taylor Wilcox. She married H. Victor Streeter who predeceased her in March 2012. Fran was a florist who owned and operated Flowers by Fran in Morrisville until retiring.Surviving are her sons, Randal W. Streeter of Morrisville and Timothy V. and Allison Streeter of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Brandy, Brady and Laci Streeter. She was predeceased by a brother, Roger Wilcox.Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-m-streeter
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
