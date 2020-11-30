1/1
Frances R. "Fran" Whitney
Vernon-Frances R. Whitney, better known as Fran, passed away peacefully, late Friday afternoon November 27, 2020 surrounded by love from her family at the age of 92. She was born in Oriskany Falls, New York, daughter of James and Wand(Chesebro) Rashford on August 21, 1928. Fran graduated from Morrisville EatonCentral School in 1946. She worked at Oneida Limited, Victory Market/GreatAmerican Grocers and Ross’s Gingerbread Restaurant as hostess which she enjoyed the most. Fran was a past president of the P.T.A. when her son was in grade school,secretary-treasurer of different bowling leagues, and past commander of the Central NY Chapter X. P.O.W. ‘S, a member of the Verona Fire Department Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, games, bingo and going to the casino. She was predeceased by her parents, two husbands; Charles Childs and William Whitney, two sisters; Mary Ann Seifert and Betty Hynes three brothers; George, Raymond and James (Red) Rashford, and one very dear son Edward Childs and one step-son Charles Childs. Fran is survived by one sister Helen Buehner, one step-son Charles (Diane) Childs, two grandsons, Edward II (Lori) Childs, and David (Anna) Childs three granddaughters, Cynthia Jenkins, Sara (Jason) Sanford and Debbie (Jim) Brownell. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving are a lot of good friends and a special friend Louise Secor in Arizona and her best friend and companion Stephen Finch and his family. Fran wanted to thank everyone that had been there for her, especially her good friend and companion, Stephen Finch who took care of her. All her relatives and friends who sent their love and prayers, Fr. Castronovo who took care of her spiritual needs. Also her doctors who took care of her during the years and the Hospice personnel who went above and beyond in their care for Fran. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday December 3, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon where face coverings and social distancing will be practiced. Fran’s funeral service will be private and at the family’s convenience due to COVID attendance limitations. Graveside services will be on Friday at December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Skinner Cemetery, Vernon Center, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-r-fran-whitney

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
