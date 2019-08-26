|
HUBBARDSVILLE: Francis A. “Joe” Greenwood, 70, of Larkin Rd., passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Waterville Residential Care Center.He was born May 12, 1949 in Moira, NY, a son of Howard and Eunice Wood Greenwood. On February 5, 2971, he married Marilyn J. Groat in the Griffis Air Force Base Chapel. She predeceased him on September 20, 2013. On July 22, 2016, he married Karen Sheldon in Hamilton. He worked in farming and logging, and then for Mid York Distributors in Hamilton building farm equipment until retiring. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and puttering. “Joe” was a loving man with a huge heartSurviving are his wife, Karen; his mother, Eunice of Morrisville; mother-in-law, Charlotte Gullo of Houston, TX; children, Joseph Greenwood of Hubbardsville; Ann Greenwood of Cazenovia; Sue Colvin of Morrisville; step-children, Matthew Sheldon of TX; Ira Sheldon of Ilion; Rachel Nazir of Gloversville; brothers, Delbert of Eaton; Alan of Cold Brook; Ronnie of Boonville; Kenneth of Erieville; Paul of Earlville; Timothy of Hamilton; sisters, Donna Greenwood of Oneida; Sandra Perry of Cold Brook; Patricia Davis of Poolville. He was predeceased by brothers David and Dale.A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.There are no calling hours.Interment is private at the convenience of his family.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-greenwood
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019