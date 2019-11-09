|
ONEIDA: Francis H. “Bart” Bartholomew, 89, Washington Avenue, died early Friday morning, November 8, 2019, in Oneida Health, surrounded in the comfort of his loving family.Funeral services will be held 4 PM, Thursday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Abigail Browka, officiating. Spring interment will be made in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral, 2-4 PM, Thursday. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Oneida Dispatch.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019