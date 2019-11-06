|
|
WAMPSVILLE: Frank A. Cook, 59, of South Court Street died suddenly at home of cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning, November 5th. He was born in Oneida on March 26th, 1960, the son of Howard Cook and Irene Block Cook. He married his high school sweetheart, Denise Episcopo in Morrisville on August 14th, 1982.He was a life-long resident of the area and worked for the Madison County Highway department for the past 19 years. Prior to that, he was a partner in business and ownership at Ranz and Cook Heating and Sheet Metal with his brother Jack, his father Cookie, and Carl Ranz. He was savvy tradesman and skilled with hands-on projects. He built his dream home with Denise from a fallen-down barn and developed the property into a heaven-on-Earth for motorcycle trail riding, walking, and adventures with the family.Frank loved to share laughter and was genuine in his interest in the passions of his friends and family. He had talent for music, playing guitar in the band Old Clay Stone for many years. He also played the banjo and mandolin. Frank loved coaching and helping his son and grandsons in their motorcycle riding and racing. He has been an American Motorcycle Association member for over two decades. He was well-known and unanimously loved in the local and national riding communities. He and Denise were also often camping with family in the Adirondacks or on weekend get-aways.He is survived by his loving wife, Denise, his mother, Irene, and his brother, Jack (Colette) Cook. He has three children; Danielle Cook (Nick Cafalone), Michael Cook (Caitlin George), and Nikki (Ryan) Dandignac - and their 3 children Kyler, Beckett, and Emersen. Frank’s grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He loved his extended family including in-laws, nieces, nephews, and their children.Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 9th 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, 260 Main Street in Oneida. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend John Heinike officiating. Interment will be made at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Wampsville. Contributions in Frank Cook’s name may be made to the Adirondack Experience Museum, 9097 Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812 or the charity of one’s choice. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.campbell-dean.com. Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-a-cook
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019