EARLVILLEFrank D. Mazzeo, Sr., 92, of Earlville, NY, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown, NY, surrounded by loving family.He was born September 13, 1926 in Roselle Park, NJ, one of ten children of Frank and Rosa Mazzeo and was a graduate of Roselle Park High School. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1947. On March 29, 1972, he married Patricia Austin at the First Baptist Church in Westfield, NJ. Frank was a police officer for Union County Police Department in NJ for 30 years until retiring. During that time, he also served in the NJ National Guard and in the Army Reserve for 26 years. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, hunting, working around the house and fixing things.He was a communicant of Church of the Assumption in Roselle Park, NJ. He was a member of the Earlville Volunteer Fire Department, the Sherburne Rotary Club, the Earlville American Legion Post #236, the VFW in Clark NJ, and the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association Local 73.Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Patricia; his daughters: Teri Mazzeo of Union, NJ; Mary Ann Collins of Earlville; Linda Mazzeo-Coyle of Sherburne; a son: Frank D. Mazzeo, Jr. (fiancée, Denise Hall) of South Hamilton; his grandchildren: Lori Mazzeo (fiancé, Matt Vitale); Ryan Collins (fiancée, Megan Rogers); Kaitlin and Justin Boswell; Elizabeth Coyle; Charles Coyle; Joshua Coyle; Nicholas Coyle (fiancée Cassandra McCall); Brittany and Andrew Ritz; Rachel and Michael Cole; Danielle Knockemus; great-grandchildren: Grayson, Nolan, Autumn, Hayden, Logan, Nicole, Donna, Adriana, Tyson, Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church, Wylie St., Hamilton, NY.Interment will be private at the convenience of his family with military honors in the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne on Thursday from 4-7pm.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Earlville Senior Citizens Center, 37 Fayette St., Earlville, NY 13332; or to the Earlville Fire Department, PO Box 37, Earlville, NY 13332.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-d-mazzeo-sr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 9, 2019