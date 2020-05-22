Frank E. Leviker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Canastota - Frank E. Leviker ,79, formerly of West Eaton, passed away peacefully at The Grand of Chittenango on May 13, 2020. Services are private. Interment with Military Honors will be in Lowville Rural CemeteryFuneral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison.To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul Funeral Home
3592 South St
Madison, NY 13402
315-893-7272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved