Canastota - Frank E. Leviker ,79, formerly of West Eaton, passed away peacefully at The Grand of Chittenango on May 13, 2020. Services are private. Interment with Military Honors will be in Lowville Rural CemeteryFuneral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison.To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020.