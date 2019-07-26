|
On Sunday, July 21, 2019, with loved ones by his side, Frank E. Nichols left his earthly home for his eternal home in heaven. Born on June 15, 1929 to Charles and Sara Nichols. Frank attended schools in Oil City and Brocton NY. He served in the army during WWII (1946 and 1947).Frank was employed by the Pennsylvania railroad until August 1952 when he was appointed as a New York State Trooper.Frank was assigned to Troop D in Oneida, NY where his early career he served in the communications department, was the assistant clerk and motor vehicle inspector. He was then in charge of the Troop D bloodhound detail and stayed there until retirement. Frank retired from the state Police in April of 1973.Together with his wife, Lorena, frank owned and operated the Five Acres restaurant in Canastota, N.Y. In 1979 Frank and Lorena moved to Seminole, FL where he managed the Extra closed Storage Warehouse until 1985 when he and Lorena retired to their home at Bear Creek Lodge, Forest port, N.Y.Frank and Lorena enjoyed motor home travel across the U.S. making Frank’s dream trip to Alaska, not once but twice. They spent their winters in Florida.After the passing of Lorena, Frank moved back to his roots in Portland, N.Y. and reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Shirley Skinner. They enjoyed summers by Lake Erie and winters in Florida.Frank is survived by his daughter Sand (and Jay) Duke. Of Summerville, S.C, Stepson Don (and Darcy) Rouse of Canastota N.Y, 7 grandchildren (Cory, Kelly, Carrie, Amber, Nichole, Ashley and DJ), 3 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.Frank was a member of the Former Troopers Association, PPA, John W. Dill American Legion and the NRA.Franks final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango, N.Y.He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Sara, 3 brothers (Jim, Marvin and John) 4 sisters (Marion, Arientta, Alma and Ruth), His wife of 31 years Lorena, and his special pet snoopy.In memory of Frank, donations may be made to the Tri Church of Brocton, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-e-nichols
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 28, 2019