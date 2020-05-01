Munnsville-Frank E. Wilson, 97, of Munnsville, died on the evening of Tuesday April 28, 2020. He passed peacefully in the home he lived in for more than 30 years, across the street from the land he farmed for decades. He was born in Whitestown, NY, on February 7, 1923, the third child of Fred and Mattie Wilson. He was predeceased by his parents, and by five of his siblings, Charles, Pearl, Donald, Arthur and Richard. Frank attended Stockbridge Valley Central School, and was a farmer his entire life, leaving school to work at his father’s farm. He later bought a small farm, then a larger farm that became the Wilson family farm on Eaton Road. He milked about 100 cows, most of the milk being processed into Sealtest ice cream. After he retired, Frank would still be found helping out at the barn, well past his 90th birthday. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Army Air Corps (precursor to the Air Force) in Lakeland, Florida. His fiancé Faye took the train to Florida, and they were married in Plant City FL on October 24, 1944. He was discharged in 1946 as Corporal. One of his proudest moments more recently was receiving the first salute from his grandson and newly-commissioned Air Force Second Lieutenant Charlie Wilson in 2015. Frank was the only World War II veteran at the commissioning ceremony for that entire class of new officers. He was very proud of his military service, and because of his influence, two of his sons and numerous grandchildren served in the military. He was a member of the VFW Post 54, Munnsville. Frank never spoke ill of another person, and he was never bitter, even as his advanced age slowed him down. He was dedicated to his family, and he saw farming not as an occupation but a life. His old fashioned work ethic served as a model for his children and grandchildren. The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to “Dr. P.” of the VA, and to the many caregivers who took care of Frank in his home in his later years. Your excellent care and love of Frank will be appreciated and remembered forever. Frank was predeceased by his first wife, Faye Louise Cunningham, in 1987 and by his second wife, Diana Hogan March, in 2013. He is survived by two sisters, Edith Endemann and Mary Baker, both of Sherrill, and his eight children: Linda (Peter) Marion of Venice FL, Frank Jr (Vicki) of Munnsvile, Michael (Diana) of Vernon Center, Paula (Leo) Carney of Munnsville, Diana (Steven) Zabele of North Reading, MA, Donna (Kevin) Neff of Carlisle, PA, Charles (Tammy) of Westmoreland, and Phillip (Barbara) of Anchorage AK. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Cindy (Alex) Shue of Dexter, James (Rosemary) March of Munnsville and Michael (Denise) March of Munnsville. He is also survived by 31 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Notably, all 85 of his blood descendants are living. Because of the current rules regarding social distancing, a commemoration of Frank’s life will be held at a future date. Donations to VFW Post 54 would be appreciated by the family. Please mail donations to Charles Wilson, 4574 Station Hill Rd., Westmoreland, NY, 13490. Malecki Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-e-wilson
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.