Frank Edgar Key, 93, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away September 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York. He was born June 30, 1927 in Quebec, Canada to Isaiah and Christine Key.Frank was preceded in death by his wife Bernice Key and a daughter Cindy Cody and a son-in-law Mark Hendrix. He is survived by sons: Carl (Charlene), Steve (Karen) and Terry (Emma); daughters Gwen Hendrix and Becky (Brian) White. Frank also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.As a young man Frank worked on a potato farm in Bridgewater, NY and later purchased a dairy farm in N. Brookfield, NY. He was later employed many years as a District Manager for Na-Chur’s Plant Food Company, Marion, Ohio. After moving from Bouckville NY to Lake Placid, FL, Frank worked as a trucker for a citrus company and ran his own lawn care business. He was a member of Eastside Christian Church in Lake Placid, FL. Frank enjoyed his large family, gardening, tinkering in the garage and The Booth Brothers.In celebration of going home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ a 10:30 service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery, Bridgewater, New York. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-edgar-key