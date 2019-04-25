CANASTOTA - Fred W. Brown, Sr., 75, of 2936 Pine Ridge Road, Canastota, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family, following a lengthy illness.

He was born on July 31, 1943, in Oneida, the son of the late Fred R. and Corena (Scribner) Brown.

Fred has lived in Canastota all of his life, attending the Canastota schools.

He worked as a Rural Letter Carrier for the Canastota Post Office for 36 years, retiring in 2006, due to his health.

Fred was a member of the former Loyal Order of Moose in Oneida, and the Sons of the American Legion in Canastota.Besides spending time with his family, Fred enjoyed Bluegrass Music, attending many Bluegrass Festivals, and especially liked the music of Lee Moore, cutting wood, gardening, reading, and making sauerkraut.

Fred married Arreta L. Mason on February 3, 1963, in Orwell, NY.

Surviving besides his wife, Arreta, are: three sons, Fred, Jr. and Sharon Brown of Warrenton, VA, Russell and Sue Brown of Canastota, and Michael Brown and Barbara Page of Verona; three daughters, Catherine and George Kurtz of Oneida, Vicki and Angel Johnson of Warners, and Debbi Waxenfeld and Noah McAllister of Bridgeport; one brother, Larry Brown of Florida; one sister, Patricia Fearon of Oneida; twenty-four grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Fred was predeceased by one sister, Gladys Collins.

A special thanks to his caregiver, Rose Daniels.

At Fred's request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Whitelaw Cemetery, with Pastor Donna Chapman of the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church officiating. However, a Celebration of his Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Brown's Rusty Pond, 8905 Morris Road, Canastota, which all friends and family are invited to attend. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In his memory, contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.

J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Canastota

Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019