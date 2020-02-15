|
Fred Thomas Sicilia, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Canastota, New York on April 9, 1936, and married the love of his life, Gladys Sicilia, on March 26th, 1955. After serving in the US Army, they moved to Eau Gallie, FL in 1961 where they established the family business, Sicilia’s.In his retirement he was known for his love of vintage cars, heavy duty trucks, and pontoon boats. He will be remembered as a kind, hard working, compassionate man who was always willing to lend a hand. He was admired for his deep love and devotion to his wife and family.Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, he is survived by Fred Sicilia Jr. (Vickie), Donna Sicilia Nowlin (Mike), Danny Sicilia (Diane), and Kay Keller (Rich). He was a loving grandfather of eight and a great-grandfather of fifteen.Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4pm-8pm. The funeral will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10am. All services will be held at Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 S. US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL. http://www.lastingmemories.com/fred-thomas-sicilia
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020