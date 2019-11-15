|
|
Frederick D. “Fred” Lampman, 80, of Rome, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the St. Luke’s Home in New Hartford. Born in Rome on February 1, 1939, he was the son of the late Frederick and Belle (Race) Lampman. He was a graduate of Camden High School and SUNY-Oswego, where he earned his Master’s in Education. Fred was a long-time employee of the Rome City School District, first as a science teacher for 20 years before retiring as principal of Rome Free Academy in 1995.He was a life member and Assistant Chief of the Lake Delta Fire Department, NYS Fire Instructor, Deputy Fire Coordinator of Oneida County and Fire Commissioner in the Town of Lee. Fred enjoyed spending his winters in Myrtle Beach and his summers watching ships on the St. Lawrence River. Fred is survived by his two children, Carolyn Lampman of Oneida and Frederick Lampman of Rome; a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Carlton Dahn of Glenville, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Lampmanand his special canine companion, Jack.Fred’s children would like to thank the caregivers of Barton East at St. Luke’s Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome. Interment will take place in Rome Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred’s memory may be made to the Lake Delta Fire Department, 8508 Elmer Hill Rd., Rome NY 13440. You may light a candle, send a message of sympathy, and read the obituary at www.nunnandharper.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frederick-d-fred-lampman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019